Seminar at Presidency University unveils methodologies to identify and validate problems worthy of technological solutions

In today's ever-evolving technological landscape, the key to successful innovation lies not just in the capabilities of technology itself, but in the ability to identify and address genuine problems faced by individuals and communities. On March 11, a seminar titled "Identify and Validate a Problem Worth Solving Using Technology" hosted by Office of the Student Affairs and Career Services, Presidency University recently shed light on this critical aspect of innovation. Led by M. Manjur Mahmud, a key figure in Bangladesh's IT sector, the seminar provided a detailed guide on identifying, analyzing, and verifying problems, aiming to facilitate the creation of effective technological solutions.

As the keynote speaker of the seminar, M. Manjur Mahmud, President of DataSoft Systems Bangladesh Limited, offered extensive experience and expertise. His diverse background in computer science, innovation, and IT industry advocacy, along with his involvement in major global projects and partnerships, made him the ideal leader to navigate attendees through the complexities of problem identification and validation.

The seminar was structured around three key stages essential for identifying and validating problems worthy of technological solutions:

1. Generating Innovative Ideas: Attendees were encouraged to tap into their personal experiences, passions, and interests as a starting point for identifying potential problems.

2. Investigating Problem Spaces: The seminar emphasized the importance of thorough research in understanding the landscape of identified problems. By exploring online and offline sources and engaging with stakeholders, attendees gained insights into the prevalence of problems and existing solutions.

3. Problem Validation through Experimentation: Hypothesis testing and experimentation were crucial for validating problems. Attendees were taught how to formulate hypotheses, design experiments, and evaluate results using different tools and metrics.

The seminar concluded with a reminder of the importance of rigorously following these steps to increase the chances of success. By investing time, effort, and resources to solving validated problems, attendees were ready to make significant contributions at the crossroads of technology and societal needs.