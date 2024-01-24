Prof. Fakrul Alam joins IUB as advisor

Prof. Fakrul Alam, Bangabandhu Chair of the Department of History, Dhaka University (DU), has recently joined Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) as an advisor to its Department of English and Modern Languages, and the Sasheen Center for Multilingual Excellence.

He will advise the department and the centre on academic programme development, enhancing research strength, and designing workshops, seminars, conferences, and other scholarly activities.

Prof. Alam, who taught at the Department of English, DU for over four decades, translated Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's prison diaries, Rabindranath Tagore's Gitanjali, and Jibanananda Das's poetry, and co-edited The Essential Tagore with Radha Chakravarti.

After his retirement, he was a UGC professor and a supernumerary professor at the English Department of DU. He also worked as the Director of the Bangabandhu Research Institute of Peace and Liberty, DU. He received the prestigious Bangla Academy Literary Award in Translation in 2013 and the SAARC Literary Award in 2012.

Alam completed BA and MA in English from DU, earned a second master's degree from Simon Fraser University, Canada, and obtained his PhD degree from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.