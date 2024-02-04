NSU welcomes freshers in Spring 2024 orientation programme

North South University (NSU) hosted its Spring semester orientation programme. A total of 23 students were awarded merit-based 100 percent scholarships for their outstanding results in the undergraduate (honours) admission test in 17 departments of four schools of the university.

The semester-wise orientation programme, which serves as a significant event for NSU freshmen, aimed to acquaint students with the university's culture and academic approach.

The distinguished chief guest of the event was Dr Junaid Kamal Ahmad, Member, Board of Trustees (BoT), NSU and Vice President, World Bank. The special guest was Yasmin Kamal, Member, BoT. The orientation speaker was Anisul Hoque, celebrated writer and Managing Editor of Prothom Alo. The session was chaired by Prof. Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor, NSU.

The programme commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran and the National Anthem, followed by a documentary showcasing the essence of NSU.

NSU Registrar Dr Ahmed Tazmeen delivered the welcome speech to the new batch of students. He stated, "You will embark on a new journey in life that will determine the course of your life. North South is proud to be your partner in this journey."

Welcoming the new students, NSU Treasurer Prof. Abdur Rob Khan said, "You are a proud member of the NSU family for the next four years. Here you will get academic success as well as the experience that will be the path of your future life."

Prof. Sk Tawfique M. Haque, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Javed Bari, Dean of the School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Prof. Helal Ahammad, Dean of the School of Business and Economics, and Prof. Hasan Mahmud Reza, Dean of the School of Health and Life Sciences introduced their respective schools.

Addressing the students, Dr Junaid Kamal Ahmad said, "You have come here not just for a degree, but for a society from where you will take the country towards the future. Think about what you will give to the country after twenty years, and where you will take the country. Then only you can make yourself, your parents, and your country proud."

Yasmin Kamal said, "Today is a special day for our new students. We want to embrace the new perspectives and diversity they bring as the new semester begins. We welcome not only our new students but also the future leaders and innovators."

Anisul Haque stated, "You have come to study in one of the best universities in Bangladesh. In addition to the good results, here you will do whatever you enjoy. If you are enlightened, Bangladesh will be enlightened. If you are becoming good human beings, Bangladesh will move forward."

Prof. Atiqul Islam said, "NSU is a non-political, non-racial, and entirely secular institution. We strongly believe in diversity and tolerance. We have students from all ethnic and religious groups and we treat them the same. We have the best learning management system in the country, which is used by universities such as Harvard, MIT, and Oxford."

The programme concluded with a captivating cultural performance by members of the North South University Shangskritik Shangathan and 'Joler Gaan'. The event served as an inspiring beginning for the incoming students, setting the stage for a transformative and rewarding academic journey at North South University.