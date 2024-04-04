NSU hosts seminar on “Bangladesh Liberation War 1971: Key Military Determinants of Our Success”

On March 28, North South University's (NSU) Department of History and Philosophy organised a seminar on "Bangladesh Liberation War 1971: Key Military Determinants of Our Success'" at the NSU Syndicate Hall.

Mahfuz Anam, Editor and Publisher, The Daily Star, was present as the Chief Guest. Bir Protik and former ambassador Major General (Retd.) Jamil D Ahsan was designated Discussant, while Major General (Retd) Dr Sarwar Hossain, Adjunct Associate Professor at NSU's Department of History and Philosophy, took the stage as Keynote Speaker. The session was chaired by NSU's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Atiqul Islam, with NSU Treasurer and acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdur Rob Khan also in attendance.

The programme, moderated by Professor Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Department of History and Philosophy, commenced with a warm welcome speech.

In his keynote address, Dr Sarwar Hossain explored the formation and functioning of the military during the Liberation War. Reflecting on the significance of military strategy, Dr Hossain remarked, "The Liberation War of 1971 showcased our armed forces' strategic brilliance and determination. Through planning and courage, they secured our independence, leaving an enduring legacy for generations to come."

Major General (Retd.) Jamil D. Ahsan, Bir Protik, shared, "Our nation boasts a rich history, particularly evident in the Liberation War. Most people know the political aspect of the history of this country. But this book – 1971: Resistance, Resilience and Redemption – unveils the military-political aspect of this war."

Mahfuz Anam said, "Unlike autobiographical accounts, this meticulously researched book offers a structured analysis of the Liberation War from a military perspective. It is an invaluable resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of our history."

Professor Atiqul Islam said, "This is a very well-written book. The quality of expression and the depth of research of this book is profound."

The seminar concluded with the unveiling of the Bengali edition of 1971: Resistance, Resilience and Redemption, authored by Major General (Retd.) Dr Sarwar Hossain.