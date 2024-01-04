NSU hosts seminar on AI and marketing

North South University's Office of External Affairs organised a seminar titled "AI in Action: Transforming the Marketing Landscape with Generative Intelligence," at its campus, marking a significant milestone in exploring artificial intelligence's role in marketing.

Dr Low Chin Yong, General Manager and Academic Director at the Marketing Institute of Singapore Business School, delivered a keynote speech. Known for his profound knowledge in the field, Dr Yong explored the transformative potential of generative intelligence in revolutionising modern marketing practices.

An engaging and interactive session followed Dr Yong's talk, where students discussed various approaches and the impact of AI in marketing. The seminar also welcomed a Marketing Institute of Singapore delegation, including Chairman Dr Roger Low Kit Fai.

NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Atiqul Islam commended the initiative, highlighting the relevance and importance of AI in today's marketing landscape. He noted, "AI in marketing is not just a technological evolution; it's the ingenious fusion of data-driven insights and human creativity."

Dr Niaz Ahmed, Professor of Marketing and Director of NSU Center for Business Research, extended heartfelt thanks to everyone for their participation and contribution to the event.