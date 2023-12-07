Notre Dame Business Club hosts “Business Fest Bangladesh 2023

Notre Dame Business Club organised the eighth edition of "Keeron presents Business Fest Bangladesh 2023," powered by Bee Global and The Daily Star. The event took place from the November 17 to 18 and was hosted on the premises of Notre Dame College (NDC).

NDC welcomed an enormous number of enthusiastic business participants and visitors. More than 1500 participants and more than 3000 visitors from 80+ institutions visited the event.

The event offered 14 segments to add a diverse array of opportunities for participants to showcase their talents. A standout feature of the festival was the "Sell it to Me" signature event, where participants demonstrated their marketing acumen and skills by selling different products. The event also included Olympiads, wall magazine and photography displays, business debates, as well as a "Guess the Logo" session.

A workshop conducted by industry leaders covered a range of topics, from business strategies to effective communication. These sessions bridged the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application, providing students with practical insights and guidance.

The grand closing and prize-giving ceremony was decorated with well wishes from the invited honourable guests, including the principal, Dr Fr. Hemanto Pius Rozario, CSC, and the director of guidance, Anthony Sushanta Gomes, CSC.

During his session, Tajdin Hasan, Chief Operating Officer, Keeron, shared, "It is necessary to develop entrepreneurial mindset from an early stage of life, which later builds a strong sense of purpose and helps the students to take risks later in life. Keeron as a platform wants to be part of the process and help change the mindset of the future generations, the change which will have an impact on the growth of the nation in future."

The honourable moderator of NDBC, Farjana Hossain, also shared her thoughts and wished for the prosperity of this club. The closing ceremony further celebrated the achievements and contributions of participants before its conclusion.