North South University teachers stand in solidarity with students

A group of teachers from North South University (NSU) stood outside the university's campus at Bashundhara Residential Area at 11:30 AM, July 30, to express solidarity with their students.

Around 50 faculty members from their own initiative gathered to express solidarity with the students who have, in recent times, faced arrest, beatings, and home raids, for protesting the quota system. Faculty members from all levels, from professors to lecturers, across all schools and departments of the university voiced their demands and expressed their concerns.

They held placards that read "Students' physical safety, mental wellbeing, and safe academic environment must be ensured"; "We condemn the arrest and harassment of unarmed general students"; "We strongly condemn the repression and crackdown against students"; "We want due justice for students who were killed", and "Teachers in solidarity with the students".

When asked why they were gathered there, Nova Ahmed, a professor at the Department of Electric and Computer Engineering, said, "We are here for the students. They were arrested and injured, and we want them to know that we are there for them."

Ahmed added, "We, too, are their parents. They are relying on us. We want them to know that as teachers and parents, we support them. It is our responsibility to support them, to let them know that we are here for them in their time of need."

"A lot of what is happening now is mentally straining. There is an atmosphere of anxiety and paranoia as students are being caught, picked up, or arrested. It doesn't matter whether the curfew is relaxed or not, they might be searched or harassed at any time. No one might even know when and if they are getting picked up," the professor also noted.

Dr Saiful Islam, a professor at the Department of Architecture at NSU, upon being asked why it is so important for teachers to stand in support of their students now, said. "The duty of teachers is not only limited to preparing students for jobs; it is also to instil in them the judgement to tell right from wrong. And what the students have demanded is rightful, so to be able to stand up for them is essential."

Sharmee Hossain, a senior lecturer at the Department of English and Modern Languages, said, "We want a safe environment for our students to come back to campus, and if students get picked up from right in front of their university, it instils a deep fear in them."

Other faculty members unanimously voiced the same sentiment that teachers also play the role of guardians to students, and it is important that they know we will be with them whenever they require help and guidance.