North South University inaugurates NSU Writing Center

North South University (NSU) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of the NSU Writing Center on May 27 at the Central Library. The writing center aims to support undergraduate and graduate students in improving their writing skills.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest Azim Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Vice-Chancellor Prof. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, and Treasurer & Pro-Vice Chancellor (IC), Prof. Abdur Rob Khan. The Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences Prof. Md Rizawanul Islam, Chair of the Department of English and Modern Languages Dr Nazia Manzoor, Coordinator of NSU Writing Center Dr Sukanto Roy, and several esteemed faculty members and the students of the university were present.

The event began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by warm addresses by key university figures. The coordinator of the writing center, Dr Roy, warmly welcomed all attendees. In his opening remarks, he emphasised the importance of the writing center. He also mentioned, " We have been trying to establish a Writing Center at NSU since 2012. So, it's about a decade. It's like a dream come true for us".

Dr Manzoor highlighted the importance of strong writing skills in academic and professional contexts in her speech. She remarked, "The Writing Center is for our students, for aspring writers, and for the potential they all have in terms of the kind of writer they can become."

Prof. Chowdhury, shared his thoughts on the importance of forming a proper writing center in NSU for the sake of the students in creative writing and improving writing skills. He added, "If you do not read, you will not be able to write creatively."

Prof. Chowdhury also thanked the faculty members of the Department of English for taking this great initiative.

The NSU Writing Center is envisioned as a collaborative space where students can receive personalised assistance with the writing process, including essays, research, papers, resumes, cover letters, and so on. Through one-on-one consultations with trained peer tutors, the center aims to cultivate strong writing habits, critical thinking, clarity, and coherence in writing.

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony.