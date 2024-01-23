North South University honours outstanding scholars in Spring 2024 award ceremony

North South University's Financial Aid Office organised an 'Award Ceremony for the Scholars – Spring 2024' today at Audi 801. The ceremony, held to commend the academic excellence of deserving students, featured distinguished guests and faculty members.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Professor Dr. Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer of NSU. Dr Helal Ahammad, Dean of the School of Business and Economics, Dr Sk. Tawfique M. Haque, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr Javed Bari, Dean of the School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, and Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza, Dean of the School of Health and Life Sciences were also present as Special Guests.

The Director of the Financial Aid Office, Jafar Iqbal Russell, extended a warm welcome to all attendees. Each of the school deans took the opportunity to extend congratulations to the scholars for their accomplishments and conveyed heartfelt wishes for success in their future pursuits.

During the ceremony, Chief Guest Dr Abdur Rob Khan expressed his pride in the scholars who excelled in the Admission Test. He emphasised the distinct nature of NSU education and encouraged the students to view performance and recognition as integral aspects of their careers. Dr. Khan stated, "This session has filled me with immense pride to witness all these outstanding scholars. University education is a unique journey, and your hard work and performance will shape your career. Balancing your responsibilities beyond studies is crucial. My best wishes extend to you both within NSU and throughout your entire career beyond these walls."

Dr Helal Ahammad emphasised their role as ambassadors, representing North South University with excellence and positivity in the years to come. He stated, "You're NSU's future; make sure everyone gets positive messages through you."

Dr Javed Bari acknowledged the intellectual brilliance of the students. He said, "Your achievements today are a testament to your dedication and potential. Carry the torch of knowledge with pride and continue to excel in your academic journey."

Dr Sk Tawfique M. Haque said, "As you embark on your educational journey, remember that learning is a lifelong process. Your achievements today are just the beginning, and I have confidence that you will contribute significantly to society."

Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza stated, "This journey towards excellence must continue. Your academic recognition is commendable, but you have to work hard to maintain this trend in the future."

A total of 86 students have been awarded scholarships this year for their outstanding performance in the Spring 2024 Admission Test. This recognition not only highlights the individual achievements of these students but also emphasises North South University's commitment to fostering academic excellence among its students.