My E-Kids and Daffodil International School to jointly organise “Technopreneur Olympiad 2024”

With the aim of improving the modern technological knowledge of the youth, creating enthusiasm for entrepreneurship among them, and developing awareness among the students of English medium and English version schools, My E-Kids and Daffodil International School are jointly going to organise an event in the capital titled "Technopreneur Olympiad 2024" based on the theme 'Igniting Curiosity and Innovation' on February 10, 2024. This collaborative effort will encourage and inspire the creativity of participants of various age groups through engaging competitions, including Kids Puzzle Contest, Steam Project Contest, Coding Contest, and Junior Entrepreneurs' Business Contest. This Olympiad is open for all which is a global event that celebrates innovation and technological brilliance. This information was provided at a 'Meet the Press' organised at Daffodil International School's Concourse Hall today on January 14, 2024.

Dr Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of Daffodil Group was present as the chief guest at the 'Meet the Press'. Dr Mohammad Mahmudul Hasan, Principal of Daffodil International School read out the written speech in the Meet the Press. The Meet the Press was also addressed by Vice Principal Mohsina Sharmin Nishat and Wahida Islam Jhumur (English version) of Daffodil International School, and Md Anowar Habib Kazal, Senior Assistant Director (PR) of Daffodil International University.

It was informed in the 'Meet the Press' that the event will be held on February 10 from 9 AM to 3:30 PM at Daffodil International School and the best three super kids will be awarded and each participant will receive a certificate. As My E Kids gives more emphasis on technological development to the young students, 'Technopreneur Olympiad 2024' will play an effective role in creating entrepreneurship mindset among the English medium and English version students of the country.

It was also informed at the press conference that no English medium school or any other private institution has been able to organise this type of olympiad in Bangladesh before. My E Kids is organising this event for the first time.

