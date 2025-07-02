MLIS teacher selected as Asia regional finalist for international teacher of the year award

Shaheen Khan, a senior teacher of Maple Leaf International School (MLIS), has been selected as an Asia regional finalist for the Pearson International School Teacher of the Year 2025 award. Khan was chosen from over 250 shortlisted nominees in this category.

She was recommended by the Founding Principal Zeba Ali and nominated by Principal Ali Karam Reza for the award. The other two finalists in the category are from Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

With 35 years of dedication to the growth and empowerment of her students at MLIS, Khan continues to be a great inspiration for her colleagues and students.

Pearson is the UK's largest awarding organisation, offering a range of academic and vocational qualifications under the Edexcel and BTEC brands.