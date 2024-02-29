Noticeboard
Thu Feb 29, 2024 05:11 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 05:20 PM

Most Viewed

Noticeboard

London Grace International School organises "Graduation Ceremony & Winter Canopy"

Thu Feb 29, 2024 05:11 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 05:20 PM

London Grace International School arranged their "Graduation Ceremony & Winter Canopy" on February 29. Students from the Elementary section, Kindergarten and High School are Graduating. In the cultural programme, students showcased their talents by performing a drama which included the beauty of the country's six seasons, and downsides of child labour.

The programme ended after the commencement to the O level students and the speech of the principal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এখন পর্যন্ত ৪৬ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত ৩৩ মরদেহ হস্তান্তর

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভা সম্প্রসারণ: ডাক পেলেন নজরুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী, অন্য যারা আলোচনায়

১৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification