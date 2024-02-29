London Grace International School organises "Graduation Ceremony & Winter Canopy"
London Grace International School arranged their "Graduation Ceremony & Winter Canopy" on February 29. Students from the Elementary section, Kindergarten and High School are Graduating. In the cultural programme, students showcased their talents by performing a drama which included the beauty of the country's six seasons, and downsides of child labour.
The programme ended after the commencement to the O level students and the speech of the principal.
