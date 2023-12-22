Korean Ambassador inaugurates Language Center at Canadian University of Bangladesh

The 'Center for International Language and Culture' has officially been inaugurated today at Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB). With the title, "Bridging borders and building bonds: the transformative power of international language and culture", the Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-Sik innaugurated the center at the university auditorium.

The ambassador delivered the inaugural address. He expressed his appreciation to open more opportunities and build a strong relationship between the two countries through the language and cultural center. CUB BoT Chairman Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat delivered a keynote speech, expressing his deepest gratitude to the ambassador. He denoted the significance of fostering connections that transcend geographical and cultural barriers. According to him, we not only bridge the borders but build bonds that endure and inspire generations to come.

Dr Youngmin Seo, Head of Economic Affairs and Public Diplomacy, Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bangladesh, Prof. Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, PhD, Chief Advisor, BoT, CUB, and Prof. Dr Md. Ridhwanul Haq, Senior Advisor, BoT, CUB, participated and attended the inauguration ceremony. Prof. Dr Gias U Ahsan, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Acting Vice Chancellor) presided over the session.