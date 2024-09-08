JnUCC organises orientation programme for new members

Jagannath University Career Club (JnUCC) organised an orientation programme for new members of Leadership Development Program (LDP) 2024 on September 7.

Alumni of the club were present as guests. They reminisced about their experiences at the club, discussed about the corporate, banking, and civil sector, and shared their experiences, offering career advice to the new members of the club.

LDP is a membership recruitment programme of JnUCC. Ninety people have been recruited into the programme this year as the club's special membership management trainees. Recruits under the LDP programme are given step-by-step training in various skills over a period of one year so that they can develop themselves as qualified candidates in the competitive job market of the 21st century.