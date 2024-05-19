IUB’s Summer 2024 Orientation welcomes over 1,300 new students

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) welcomed over 1,300 new students during its Summer 2024 Orientation programme for undergraduate admissions at the university auditorium on May 16.

More than 45 percent of the new intakes were female. The demographics of the new students show that 27 percent come from outside Dhaka, while 73 percent are from the city. With the new intake, IUB's overall student body now exceeds 10,000 students, maintaining a balanced gender ratio with 45 percent female students.

Anisul Hoque, eminent writer and Managing Editor of Prothom Alo, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Vice Chancellor of IUB, Tanweer Hasan, PhD, and Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD, also addressed the gathering.

During the programme, top scorers from the admission test merit list were recognised. The event saw the presence of guardians and parents of the newly enrolled students, alongside IUB faculty and staff.

The programme was organised by the Admission and Financial Aid office of IUB, with Lima Chowdhury, Head of Admission and Financial Aid, moderating the event. The programme concluded with cultural performances by students, including members of the IUB Music Club and Dance Club.