IUBAT paves the way for Palestinian women in higher education with special scholarships

The International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) takes pride in its commitment to fostering the aspirations of young minds globally, transcending geographical boundaries. Established in 1991 under the visionary leadership of esteemed educationist Prof. Dr M Alimullah Miyan, IUBAT stands as the premier non-government university in Bangladesh.

With a mission to illuminate the path of higher education, IUBAT has consistently strived to create an environment conducive to learning, nurturing students into exemplary citizens. The institution remains steadfast in its endeavor to deliver timely, quality education that cultivates careers of distinction.

Over the past three decades, IUBAT alumni have distinguished themselves in various capacities, both domestically and internationally, attesting to the institution's academic excellence and commitment to student success. Such recognition recently caught the attention of Palestinian Ambassador Yousef SY Ramadan, who extended a special request to IUBAT's leadership to support higher education for female students in Palestine.

In response to Ambassador Ramadan's appeal, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Abdur Rab and Treasurer Prof. Selina Nargis convened with the esteemed diplomat on Saturday, April 27, to discuss avenues for collaboration. During the meeting, the admission of Palestinian female students to IUBAT was deliberated upon, alongside prospects for mutual exchange of educational and research initiatives between IUBAT and Palestinian universities.

Treasurer Prof. Selina Nargis warmly embraced Ambassador Ramadan's proposal, affirming IUBAT's long standing commitment to promoting gender inclusivity in higher education. Consequently, the university announced its decision to offer special scholarships to 50 Palestinian female students annually, marking a significant milestone in global higher education initiatives.

Emphasizing the university's ethos, Prof. Nargis reflected on the enduring legacy of Prof. M Alimullah Miyan, who dedicated his life to the noble cause of education accessibility. She underscored IUBAT's unwavering dedication to perpetuating Prof. Miyan's vision, ensuring that no talented individual is deprived of higher education opportunities due to financial constraints.

Prof. Abdur Rab, the Vice-Chancellor of IUBAT, articulated the institution's commitment to nurturing students into exemplary citizens, emphasizing the provision of timely, quality education conducive to career development. Highlighting the pivotal role of the Miyan Research Institute in facilitating research endeavors, grant allocations, and faculty guidance, he underscored the diverse spectrum of research activities spanning agriculture, engineering, technology, business administration, environment, climate, sustainable development, and education.

Expressing a desire for Palestinian women students to actively engage in these research pursuits, Professor Abdur extended gratitude to Palestinian Ambassador Yousef SY Ramadan for his participation in constructive discussions at IUBAT. He expressed optimism for robust cooperation from the Palestinian Embassy in Bangladesh towards facilitating meaningful collaborations in research and academic endeavors.

The initiative garnered support from various academic dignitaries, including Engineering Dean Prof. Dr Md Monirul Islam, Agriculture Dean Prof. Dr Md Shohidullah Miah, Business Dean and Director of International Programs Associate Prof. Mozaffar Alam Chowdhury, as well as IUBAT Proctor and Deputy Director of International Programs Associate Prof. Md Sadequl Islam, among others were present at the program.