IUB Team secures 1st runner-up position at National Idea Pitching Competition

Team Three Body Problem from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) achieved the 1st runner-up position at the "Creaventure 3.0: National Idea Pitching" competition, organised by the Dhaka University Entrepreneurship Development Club (DUEDC) on May 18 at Hotel Bengal Blueberry, Gulshan 2, Dhaka.

Competing against 150 teams and over 800 participants from various universities across Bangladesh, Team Three Body Problem impressed the judges with their innovative start-up, I Eco, which aims to combat plastic pollution using Jute Biopolymer. The team, led by Nahian Islam Asif, included Sapnil Sarker Pollob and Zubair Ahmed Khan, all from the Department of Finance at IUB. Their business idea, I Eco, leverages Jute Biopolymer, an invention by renowned Bangladeshi scientist Dr Mubarak Ahmad Khan, with whom the team has been collaborating since 2023.

The competition featured three rounds, starting with a qualifying round involving 150 teams. The top 20 teams advanced to the semi-finals, where Team Three Body Problem secured the top spot, progressing to the final round with eight teams. Ultimately, the IUB team secured the 1st Runner-up position, while Team Startup Frontiers and Team Professional Yappers from Dhaka University claimed the 1st and 3rd positions, respectively.

Creaventure 3.0, a month-long competition, offered a platform for young entrepreneurs to present their business ideas aimed at boosting Bangladesh's economy. The event included six training sessions and two offline boot camps to help participants refine their projects.

"Participation in the competition allowed us to gain significant insights, interact with industry experts, and enhance our business acumen. Support from the SBE faculty and Dr Mubarak Ahmed Khan was instrumental in this achievement," said Nahian, the team leader.