ISU English department Unveils theatrical display of "Nakshi Kanthar Math"

The Department of English at International Standard University (ISU) showcased a captivating dramatisation of the timeless literary masterpiece, "Nakshi Kanthar Math", penned by the esteemed poet Jasimuddin. The performance took place at the university's auditorium on December 31, 2023.

The event marked a significant milestone for the ISU Drama Club, as a dynamic and dedicated ad hoc committee was inaugurated following the successful production. ISU VC Prof. Dr Abdul Awal Khan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Prof. Dr Md. Taher Billal Khalifa, Dean, Faculty of Business Studies, and ISU Registrar Mohammad Faizullah Kawshik were also present as Special Guests.

Under the guidance of English department Chairperson Dr Mohammad Abu Nayeem, the programme unfolded seamlessly. Md. Shahrear Talukder, Assistant Professor, Department of English, took the stage to introduce the newly formed committee to the audience.

Prof. Dr Abdul Awal commended the students for their dedication and emphasised the importance of fostering a vibrant cultural and artistic community within the university. The special guests also lauded the efforts of the Department of English in promoting literary and theatrical excellence. Shahanaj Parvin, Lecturer, Department of English and Coordinator, ISU Drama Club, extended gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event.