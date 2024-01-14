ISD introduces scholarship programme for high school students

Talented students from across Bangladesh will be able to attend International School Dhaka (ISD) with reduced fees under a new scholarship scheme. The first International Baccalaureate (IB) World School in Bangladesh, ISD has launched the scholarship programme to mark its 25 years and offer opportunities to diverse groups.

Accordingly, it has started accepting applications for terms starting in January and August 2024 for grades 9, 10, and 11.

"We offer exceptional opportunities for talented and deserving students to join us in our development and be a critical part of our future. As an international school, diversity is significant, which is why we provide more opportunities for families nationwide to benefit from the world-class learning experience," said Steve Calland-Scoble, Director at ISD.

Each scholarship will be offered for a year, with future extensions relying on student performance and other requirements. The winners can get up to 90 percent waiver on school fees and also get full waiver on their admission fee. New students will join an international community and benefit from the teaching of the IB curriculum. The students who secure scholarships will need to demonstrate leadership capabilities and a commitment to service learning and co-curricular activities.

ISD graduates are known to attend some of the top universities around the world. The school has recently brought new partnerships with Barça Football Camp and Rohit Sharma's CricKingdom cricket academy. It has also joined forces with Carnegie Mellon University, a world leader in robotics education.

The scholarship details and application form are available on ISD's official website.