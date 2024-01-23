Innovating tomorrow: A glance at NUB CSE

As the world hurtles towards the fourth industrial revolution, skilled engineers are poised to become the architects of our future. The Computer Science and Engineering department at Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) stands at the forefront of this exciting transition, equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to not only survive but thrive in this ever-evolving landscape.

NUB CSE boasts a curriculum designed with international standards in mind, incorporating practical learning and cutting-edge tools to ensure graduates are ready to hit the ground running. Their success speaks for itself: alumni have secured coveted positions in world-class organizations across the globe, while others have carved their own paths through renowned institutions in Bangladesh. The department fosters a vibrant and collaborative atmosphere, where faculty and students alike are driven by a passion for research and development, regularly publishing papers in leading conferences and journals.

But NUB CSE is more than just academics. Recognizing the importance of a well-rounded individual, the department organizes a plethora of activities, both academic and non-academic. From short courses and workshops to annual festivals and tours, students have ample opportunities to hone their skills, explore their interests, and engage with their peers. NUB CSE isn't just preparing graduates for jobs, it's launching them onto the global stage. Numerous alumni have secured prestigious full-funded scholarships to pursue higher studies abroad in countries like the USA, Canada, and Germany. This remarkable success speaks volumes about the department's commitment to excellence.

This dedication to excellence has yielded impressive results. In 2023 alone, NUB student startup plan E-biye received a 1 million BDT fund from the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) by the ICT Division of Bangladesh, and various teams emerged victorious in prestigious competitions like Beyond the Metrics, University Cyber Drill, and bdapps National Hackathon powered by Robi Regional Round. These achievements are a testament to the department's commitment to empowering its students to become innovators and leaders in the tech domain.

NUB's CSE department boasts state-of-the-art classrooms meeting international standards. Equipped with advanced facilities, including analogue and digital electronics labs, a computer hardware lab, a microprocessor lab, as well as robotics, broadband, and Wi-Fi labs, the department ensures a conducive learning environment for all students.

Prospective students seeking admission to this prestigious department can benefit from scholarships ranging up to 100%, determined by their performance in SSC and HSC examinations. Additionally, semester-based results open avenues for students to earn various levels of merit scholarships.

So, if you're looking for a place to ignite your passion for technology, hone your skills, and become a part of a vibrant community dedicated to shaping the future, look no further than NUB CSE. Here, you'll find the tools, the guidance, and the inspiration to write your own success story in the age of information and technology. For further information about the CSE department, please visit cse.nub.ac.bd.