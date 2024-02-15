Inauguration of Center for Smart Infrastructure Resilience and Sustainability (CSIRS-UIU) held at UIU

The Department of Civil Engineering of United International University (UIU) organised the inauguration of the Center for Smart Infrastructure Resilience and Sustainability (CSIRS-UIU) on February 10 at the UIU Campus.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Minister, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, was present as the Chief Guest. Muhammad Ibrahim, Secretary, LGD, Ministry of LGRD&C was present as the Special Guest. Vice Chancellor of UIU Prof. Dr Md. Abul Kashem Mia presided over the ceremony. The welcome address was delivered by Prof. Dr Afzal Ahmed, Head, Dept. of Civil Engineering, UIU.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury said, "Work in places where we need research to rid the world of the effects of climate change. All universities of Bangladesh should focus more on research."

He also expressed hope that the CSIRS-UIU will play an important role as a centre of excellence for the region in academic and action research and development as well as building a smart Bangladesh.