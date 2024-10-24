“ICCA 2024: A Global Platform for Computing Advancements” concludes successfully at AIUB

The International Conference on Computing Advancements (ICCA) 2024, organised by the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), successfully concluded on October 18. The two-day event brought together leading researchers, scientists, academics, and industry professionals from around the world to discuss and present cutting-edge research in computing and technology.

The ICCA 2024 saw an overwhelming response with 411 paper submissions from 12 countries, with 145 of these papers being accepted for presentation. In total, 688 authors from prestigious institutions worldwide participated in the conference, representing 107 institutions from countries such as Bangladesh, the US, the UK, India, Malaysia, Japan, Canada, and so on.

This year's event highlighted the diversity and international scope of the conference, with eight keynote speeches, 39 technical sessions, and contributions from experts in fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, and data science. The accepted papers were reviewed by 296 reviewers from Bangladesh and abroad, ensuring a high standard of quality.

The keynote sessions were a highlight of ICCA 2024, featuring talks from eminent researchers and industry leaders. Some of the keynote speakers included Prof. Dr Md Saidur Rahman, an ACM Distinguished Speaker, who delivered a talk on "Graph Drawing Algorithms in VLSI Design Automation", and other keynote speakers, who shared their insights on advancements in AI, big data, and the future of computing.

The keynote speeches addressed some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the field of computing, inspiring the next generation of innovators.

The inauguration ceremony of ICCA 2024 was graced by Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, the Chief Patron of ICCA 2024 and former Vice-Chancellor of AIUB, who delivered the welcome speech. Other distinguished guests included Prof. Dr Khandaker Tabin Hasan, the Conference Chair, Prof. Dr Md Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB, and Prof. Dr Saiful Islam, the current Vice-Chancellor of AIUB, who served as the Chief Guest.

The closing ceremony featured Nadia Anwar, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at AIUB, as the Chief Guest, with Prof. Dr Dip Nandi delivering the vote of thanks and debriefing on ICCA 2024 by Prof. Dr Md Asraf Ali. The ceremonies underscored the significance of global cooperation and innovation in shaping the future of technology.

The conference featured paper presentations on topics ranging from AI and machine learning to IoT and blockchain technology. Notably, 39 session chairs ensured that the parallel technical sessions were conducted smoothly. The presentations were not only a testament to the breadth of research being conducted globally but also highlighted Bangladesh's growing prominence in the field of computing research.

ICCA 2024 reaffirmed its position as a leading international forum for sharing advancements in computing and technology. The exchange of ideas, collaborative discussions, and groundbreaking research presented during the conference will undoubtedly contribute to shaping the future of the global tech landscape.

AIUB, the proud host of ICCA 2024, looks forward to continuing its tradition of fostering global collaborations and advancing research in computing. The university eagerly anticipates ICCA 2026, where it will once again welcome thought leaders, researchers, and professionals from across the globe to push the boundaries of technological innovation.