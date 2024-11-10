Huawei inaugurates advanced Solar Lab at UIU

Bangladesh is witnessing remarkable growth in its solar energy sector, showcasing immense potential for renewable energy development. To address this gap, Huawei and Centre for Energy Research (CER) of United International University (UIU) have jointly inaugurated the first Solar Energy Lab with ESS facilities in Bangladesh at the UIU premises. This pioneering Solar Lab will offer top-notch training and research opportunities in the renewable and sustainable energy sector.

The inauguration event took place in UIU's Multipurpose Hall on November 9, 2024, followed by a seminar on 'The Role of Smart Grid in the Future Power System'. The event was chaired by Prof. Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor, UIU; Prof. Dr Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Advisor, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Government of Bangladesh was the chief guest; the special guests were H.E. Yao Wen, Ambassador, People's Republic of China to Bangladesh, Prof. M. Rezwan Khan, Chairman, Power Grid Bangladesh PLC, and Pan Junfeng, CEO, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd.

The Huawei-CER, UIU Solar Lab is funded by Huawei. One of the aims of this facilities will be to conduct capacity building and human resource development activities. Huawei and CER, UIU will combinedly develop different course contents for organising trainings that meet the purposes of the Bangladeshi market.

At the ceremony, Prof. Dr Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said, "At present no one wants to lag, everyone wants to work smartly. That is why we need to do more with renewable energy. Renewable energy is helping to reduce the cost of the current energy system by 20%. This lab will play an important role in the powerful and sustainable development of the country's renewable energy sector."

H.E. Yao Wen said, "With the inauguration of the first solar lab with ESS systems at United International University, we are taking a significant step towards empowering our youth in the renewable energy sector. Today marks a significant milestone in the China-Bangladesh partnership. This collaboration not only reflects our commitment to enhancing local talent development through Chinese investment, but also highlights the long-standing contributions of the Centre for Energy Research of UIU in advancing the solar energy sector."

Pan Junfeng said, "Huawei has proudly contributed to Bangladesh's development for over 26 years. We believe that, as a leader in ICT and digital power, Huawei and country's prominent energy research center, the Centre for Energy Research at UIU can jointly provide invaluable opportunities for students and professionals to learn, grow, and contribute to the renewable energy landscape. We extend our gratitude to United International University and CER for their dedication and collaboration in this significant initiative which will empower the next generation of innovators in Bangladesh."

Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, Director, Centre for Energy Research (CER), UIU said, "The renewable energy sector in Bangladesh is rapidly evolving, with projections suggesting the creation of 3,000 to 4,000 new green jobs in the coming years as solar power becomes increasingly cost-effective. Currently, the country has seen significant growth, adding a record 42 megawatts (MW) of new rooftop solar capacity in 2023 alone. However, there remains a pressing need for hands-on training facilities to equip professionals and students with the necessary skills. This lab can play a crucial role in equipping our students and professionals with practical knowledge in this sector."

Huawei-CER, UIU Solar Lab will offer three-months-long certificate courses to the young engineers and professionals. Interested applicants can enroll by filling up online application when it is live. Centre for Energy Research (CER) was established in 2010 at United International University with the aim to enhance research in the fields of renewable and sustainable energy, its utilisation and efficient management, and policy formulation through research and development. CER, UIU has designed almost all the solar diesel hybrid mini-grids for rural electrification in Bangladesh. CER is also one of the testing institutions of Solar Home System (SHS) equipment in Bangladesh for certification of solar PV equipment according to IDCOL standard. As of now, it has tested over 750 solar PV equipment in its lab. The state-of-the-art research laboratory under CER will carry out test and research in the field of renewable energy. For its innovative research works, Centre for Energy Research at UIU has received 8 international awards along with United Nation's Momentum for Change Award in 2016 and has also received 4 National Awards.

Huawei conducts diversified talent development programs in Bangladesh through which students and professionals get the opportunity to get theoretical and practical knowledge. Previously, it set up Huawei ICT Academy with a 5G lab at BUET. This is the second initiative of the same company in building a physical lab at university level, alongside online ICT Academies at multiple universities.