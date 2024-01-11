How music can help inquisitive learners

The effects of a good piece of music and musical training on your overall mood and cognitive development are huge. This could specifically prove to be beneficial for learners whose minds keep wandering off when it's time to finish homework.

Studies show that music can stimulate the release of dopamine, a hormone responsible for instilling a sense of pleasure and reward in the brain, which can directly affect how you feel in a particular situation. Proper and active engagement with music can have long-lasting benefits. As stated by Rentfrow and Levitin in a research paper, music can help with concentration, memory, self-discipline, and confidence. This kind of benefit applies to anyone – from early childhood to old age. So, schools can focus more on arranging music classes or training to improve concentration among their students.

Glenrich International School, in collaboration with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM), is offering music training for its students. This artistic experience is expected to spur several benefits for the learners as this kind of training requires the students to go through long periods of controlled attention, helping the students in the long run to boost their working memory.

Exposure to music classes helps enhance impulse control, which translates to better self-control. People having a high level of self-control experience better outcomes on many fronts in life. These individuals prove to be more resilient in nature and perform better in terms of academic excellence.

The author is a music teacher at Glenrich International School.