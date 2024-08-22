Haileybury Bhaluka Welcomes Its First Batch of Students to a New Era of Learning

Haileybury Bhaluka, part of UK's number 1 ranked private coeducational boarding school, proudly announces its inaugural academic year as it welcomes its first batch of students amidst a plethora of world-standard teaching facilities. This milestone marks a significant moment for the institution and the community, setting the stage for a new era of educational excellence in the Asian region.

Haileybury Bhaluka, known for its commitment to innovative and transformative education for girls and boys, has opened its doors to a diverse group of eager learners ready to embark on their academic journey. The institution's state-of-the-art facilities, modern curriculum, and Harvard-trained faculty are poised to provide a nurturing and dynamic learning environment.

Classes for the 2024 session began on August 18. Students have enrolled in the Cambridge IGCSE and Pearson Edexcel curriculum from sixth to ninth grades in a fully residential environment. The first batch of students, representing a broad spectrum of backgrounds and academic interests, will benefit from Haileybury Bhaluka's emphasis on individualised learning experiences and character development. The school's mission is to cultivate not only academic excellence but also personal growth, leadership skills, and a strong sense of community, the same reasons why 61 percent of Haileybury UK students joined Ivy League and Russell Group institutions.

Haileybury Bhaluka's Founding Headmaster, Mr. Simon O'Grady, said on the first day of class, "This is a historic moment for us, and we are committed to providing an exceptional educational experience that prepares our students for future success. Our dedicated team of educators is excited to support each student's journey and to foster a culture of curiosity and innovation. The main aim of the school is to develop students to be the best in the Asian region through well-being and globalism."

Haileybury Bhaluka is the country's first and only British boarding school run by Bangladesh's ICONX Limited, a sister concern of travel and hospitality company Best Holdings Limited. Which is committed to providing education of an international standard. With an 850-acre campus, the school is equipped with modern labs, a library, smart classrooms, an auditorium, a modern music school, and well-organised dormitory facilities. It also features football fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, and other sports facilities. The school's dining hall is designed to serve nutritious meals to students, and the dorm rooms are well-furnished with well-allocated space and study arrangements.