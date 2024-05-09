Haileybury Bhaluka to organise first-ever fully residential five-day MIT Summer Workshop

MIT instructors are flying in from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to guide the workshop participants

Haileybury Bhaluka is going to organise a fully-residential MIT Summer Workshop from June 11 to 15, 2024. This pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of educational collaborations, bringing together the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Haileybury Bhaluka to provide students with an unparalleled immersive learning experience.

Taking place on its campus in Mymensingh, the workshop aims to expand students' comprehension of engineering and design at an innovative level, fostering the creation of impactful solutions.

Haileybury Bhaluka has organised the workshop in association with MIT Edgerton Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.

This workshop unveils the mechanics behind underwater robotics, AI-powered wheelchairs, and handheld pollution mapping devices, fostering innovation for impactful solutions. There is also an exciting opportunity to explore taking part in an underwater Harry Potter Quidditch competition.

The certificate will be provided by the Edgerton Center at MIT after the successful completion of the programme.

All school students in Bangladesh, boys or girls, aged between 11-16 years of age are eligible to participate the workshop. The students, however, are required to know English.

The students will stay for five days – check in on June 10 night and check out on June 15 afternoon.

There will be no scope to skip the nights and return every morning. It's mandatory to be present throughout the five days as many projects will require out-of-classroom interactions at any time of the day or night.