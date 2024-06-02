Haileybury Bhaluka to host inaugural five-day MIT Leading Edge International Student Conference

Haileybury Bhaluka, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and innovation, proudly announces the launch of the first-ever fully residential Five-Day MIT Leading Edge International Student Conference. Taking place from June 11 to 15 at its campus in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. In this regard, a press conference was held today at Le Meridien Hotel.

Haileybury Bhaluka's Founding Headmaster Simon O' Grady was present at the press conference. He said that this international conference aims to expand students' comprehension of engineering and design at an innovative level, fostering the creation of impactful solutions.

O' Grady also said, "We are honoured to welcome MIT to Bangladesh. We are sincerely grateful to the faculty and graduate students in travelling 8,000 miles. MIT faculty were impressed by the scale of our ambitions for Bangladesh and our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion".

Haileybury Bhaluka has organised the conference in association with the MIT Edgerton Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US. Four MIT faculty members and six MIT graduates are flying in from MIT to guide the participants. 100 selected students from Bangladesh, India, and the UK will be taking part in this international conference. Boys and girls aged between 11 and 14 years are eligible to participate in the conference.

This workshop unveils the mechanics behind underwater robotics, AI-powered wheelchairs, and handheld pollution mapping devices, fostering innovation for impactful solutions. There is also an exciting opportunity to explore taking part in an underwater Harry Potter Quidditch competition. Participants will have the opportunity to develop critical thinking, creativity and collaboration skills by being in close proximity to faculty from the world's number one university.

MIT will be awarding certificates to the participants on the last day of the event. The certificate will be provided by the Edgerton Center at MIT.