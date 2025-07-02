GUB’s Department of Journalism and Media Communication hosts orientation programme

The orientation programme for the new Batch-250 students of the Department of Journalism and Media Communication (JMC) at Green University of Bangladesh (GUB) was held on June 22 at the JMC Media Lab, GUB.

The event was chaired by Dr Habib Mohammad Ali, Chairperson, JMC, and graced by the presence of Captain (Navy) Shaikh Mohammad Salahuddin (TAS), NGP, psc (Retd.), Registrar, GUB, as the Chief Guest. The programme also featured valuable contributions from the respected advisor and faculty members, including Professor Dr Nister Jahan Kabir, Associate Professor Dr Md Aliur Rahman, and media professional Habiba Afroz, a news presenter from RTV. Their collective insights shed light on the critical role of journalism in society and the ethical responsibilities that come with the profession.

In his inspiring address, the Chief Guest emphasised the importance of maintaining ethical standards in journalism and encouraged students to focus on holistic development, combining academic excellence with human values and contemporary skills to become responsible and effective citizens.

The orientation programme comprised several engaging segments, beginning with the screening of JMC's official documentary, presented by Media Lab Coordinator Kazi Mahadi Muntasir, which offered freshers an inspiring glimpse into the department's journey, achievements, and vision for the future. This was followed by a detailed JMC presentation by the faculty and JMC Media Club Moderator Monjur Kibriya Bhuiyan, who highlighted the department's activities, student opportunities, and the role of the media club in shaping hands-on experiences.

Motivational speeches were delivered by JMC Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor Farzana Yasmin, Alumni Association President and JMC alumna Sabrina Nowrin Limu, as well as other faculty members, university mentors, and alumni. Their inspiring words encouraged the freshers to embrace the values of journalism with passion, integrity, and dedication throughout their academic journey.