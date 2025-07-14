Global Spell Bee 2025 national final concludes at North South University

The Bangladesh national segment of the Global Spell Bee 2025 came to its conclusion at North South University (NSU) on July 12. Finalists showcased their English language skills, analytical thinking, and academic excellence. Organised by EduPro Concepts BD Ltd., in association with GateKeepr and Help the Future, and hosted by North South University Debate Club, the event served as a significant platform for enhancing the linguistic skills and global awareness of students from grades 4 to 12.

As part of the internationally recognised Global Spell Bee competition, the national final was not just a contest; it was a joyful celebration of learning, resilience, and the power of words. The top-performing students from the National segment will represent Bangladesh at the international segment in Dubai this October, where participants from around 50 countries will compete for global recognition and a transformative educational opportunity.

A distinguished group of guests attended the closing ceremony. Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of NSU and Chairman of Grameen Bank, was present as the Chief Guest. In his remarks, he praised the initiative, stating, "Competitions like the Global Spell Bee help students become smarter, more confident, and better at expressing their thoughts. I am proud that NSU and the NSU Debate Club have hosted such an inspiring event, and to the brightest minds that are present here, the moment you entered and took part, you became a winner."

Joining him, Stephen Forbes, Country Director of British Council Bangladesh, emphasised the lifelong benefits of learning, saying, "Education gives you choices. The more you learn, the more life brings you choices. We are proud to witness such brilliant performances from the students today."

Mohammad Inzamul Haque, Assistant Personal Secretary to the Education Adviser at the Ministry of Education, highlighted the broader value of such competitions, noting, "Competitions like the Global Spell Bee go beyond academics; they build confidence, discipline, and communication skills that today's students need to thrive in tomorrow's world."

The event saw intense competition across all categories. From written and oral rounds to month-long mentorship sessions, the various phases of the competition helped students grow both intellectually and personally. Participants received access to exclusive vocabulary resources, workshops, and expert guidance that improved their communication and comprehension skills.

Notably, in the senior category, there was a tie, prompting an exciting tiebreaker to determine the final winner, highlighting the incredible talent and determination among the top contenders. As a gesture of recognition and encouragement, every participant was awarded a certificate and medal, celebrating their hard work, courage, and passion for learning.

Nabiha Tahseen Nubah from Sunnydale School emerged as the champion in the senior category, while Ibnat Namira Ahmed from Summerfield International School claimed the top spot in the junior category.