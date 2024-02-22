Four-day-long training on “Impact of Environmental Pollutants on Brain Health” kicks off at NSU

North South University (NSU) organised a four-day-long training session for the early and mid-level researchers of Bangladesh to develop research capacity and become familiar with several tools and tests used to conduct neurocognitive developmental research.

This training session was a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded project. A total of 33 participants from 13 public and private institutions including, icddr,b, Shahajalal University of Science and Technology, and Rajshahi University attended the session. The trainers were from the USA, Canada, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), icddr,b, and NSU.

Among the investigators, Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza, Dean, School of Health and Life Sciences, NSU; Dr Khalid M Khan, Sam Houston State University, USA; Dr Joanne Rovet, SickKids, Canada; Dr Joseph Graziano, Columbia University, New York; Dr Khaliquzzaman, BSMMU; Dr Al Fazal Khan, icddr,b, and Dr Mohammad Delwer Hossain Hawlader, NSU conducted different sessions.

The training programme will include important sessions on how to write a research protocol for neurocognitive research, neurocognitive tests using instruments-computer-adapted batteries, etc. This type of training will help develop expertise in our scientists to initiate new generation neurocognitive and behavioural research that will bring more light to the understanding and management of metal-induced neurological disorders.