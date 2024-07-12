EWU signs MoU to build a sustainable and eco-friendly campus

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) of East West University (EWU), and DAEJAYON from South Korea.

DAEJAYON is registered with the Korean Ministry of Environment and a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This MoU was signed between the two parties on July 9 at the EWU campus.

The Korean organisation will help EWU explore energy conservation, ecosystem restoration, green computing, and initiatives to make the campus more eco-friendly and sustainable. Over the next two years, DAEJAYON will do these things in partnership with EWU.

Prof. Dr M Ashik Mosaddik, Pro Vice-Chancellor, EWU, and Jaegyoun Kim, Vice-President of DAEJAYON, signed the MoU as the representatives of their respective organisations. Dr Maheen Islam, Associate Professor and Chairperson of the CSE Department at EWU, along with faculty members from the CSE Department and other delegates from DAEJAYON also attended the signing ceremony.