Eminent Artist and Professor Mostafizul Haque receives Mahatma Gandhi International Peace Awards 2023

Eminent Artist and Professor Mostafizul Haque, chairman of the board of trustees of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology received the Mahatma Gandhi International Peace Awards 2023 from the Bharat Bangladesh Maitry Society Kolkata and Asian Business Partnership Summit. The award ceremony was held as a part of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Festival in held in Kolkata on February 24.

He received the award from Rekha Goswami, former minister of the Ministry of Womens' Protection of the State Government of West Bengal.

Mostafizul Haque has received the award for his contribution to the field of Fine Arts through developing childrens' interest in art. He shared that to him, the best use of his creativity was inspiring young children to become artists.

Professor Mostafizul Haque completed his Bachelors and Masters in Fine Arts from the then Art College, now Fine Arts Faculty under Dhaka University. Later, he studied in Japan on scholarship. He joined drawing and painting department of the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University in 1995. Now, he is serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology with great success.