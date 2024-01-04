EEE, Textile, Architecture, and Pharmacy departments of SEU organises freshers’ reception and orientation programme

Freshers' reception and orientation programme of the newly admitted students of the departments of Electrical & Electronic Engineering (EEE), Textile, Architecture, and Pharmacy for the Fall 2023 semester under the School of Science & Engineering (SSE) of Southeast University (SEU) was held on December 30, 2023 at the SEU Multipurpose Hall, Permanent Campus Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Prof. Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of SEU, chaired the programme while Mohammad Tariqul Hoque, Chief Engineer, Development, Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) was present at the event as the Chief Guest. Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar of SEU welcomed the newly enrolled students. Prof. ABM Faroque, Dean of SSE introduced respective faculty members to the students. Prof. Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Advisor to the BoT, also spoke at the event.

Among others, chairpersons of the different departments, faculty members, officials, newly enrolled students, and their guardians were also present at the programme.