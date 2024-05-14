EBAUB exploring the prospect of offering scholarships to Palestinian students

Prof. Dr ABM Rashedul Hassan, the Vice-Chancellor of EXIM Bank Agricultural University, Bangladesh (EBAUB) held a meeting with Yousef S. Y. Ramadan, the Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh, at his office in Dhaka on May 12. During the meeting, they explored the prospect of offering admissions, scholarships, and residential facilities for Palestinian students at EBAUB. Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Chairman, BoT, EBAUB, has expressed his wholehearted support and urged for the swift advancement of this noble endeavour.

Prof. Dr ABM Rashedul emphasised that this initiative would bolster the longstanding friendship between Palestine and Bangladesh, a bond founded and cherished by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971. He also conveyed that the Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, and the people of Bangladesh, remain standing in their support for their Palestinian friends.