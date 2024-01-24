East Delta University organises policy dialogue on sustainable livelihood

East Delta University recently hosted a policy dialogue at Cox's Bazar on January 21, with the title "Fostering Sustainable Livelihoods: Policy Implications for Cox's Bazar". The Chief Guest of the dialogue was Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, Cox Bazar. The event was chaired by Prof. M Sekander Khan, Professorial Fellow, East Delta University. Among other prominent guests, Member of Parliament of Maheshkhali Upazilla, Asheq Ullah Rafiq also attended the session.

The panel included prominent figures such as Arifur Rahman, Founder Chief Executive, YPSA; Ruchika Bahl, Head of International Labour Organization (ILO) Sub office in Cox's Bazar; Abed Hasan Sagor, Director, Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Shafaat Ahmed, Project Manager BBC Media Action, and Advocate and Policy Researcher Arafat Partho.

The insightful discussion among the panellists included topics such as the importance of uniting voices and spreading awareness about policies and empowerment issues, particularly those related to environment, climate change, social justice, economy, green jobs and social sustainability. Vulnerable communities and their challenges also were discussed in detail, along with information gaps existing between employers and job seekers. Collaboration between the government, private sector, and local communities were deemed highly necessary for effective development.

Mizanur Rahman pointed out the potentials and limitations of Cox's Bazar. He discussed the district's food deficit, the tourism industry's untapped potential, and the challenges posed by the Rohingya crisis. He emphasised on collaborative efforts between the government, private sector, and local communities to bring about meaningful changes.

Prof. Sekander believed in the importance of policy dialogues like this for a comprehensive discussion on sustainable livelihoods, addressing challenges, proposing solutions, and urging collaborative action for the holistic development of the region. He believed that the insights shared during the event will contribute to shaping future policies and initiatives aimed at fostering a resilient and sustainable Cox's Bazar.

The dialogue is part of the policy dialogue series curated and moderated by Tasmeem Chowdhury Bonhi, Chairperson, Department of Public Leadership, Management and Governance (DPLMG), School of Business Administration. The department also contributes to policy education through their postgraduate program "Master of Public Policy and Leadership".