East Delta University ignites innovation in the startup businesses

Singapore-based startup Turtle Ventures collaborated with East Delta University (EDU) Startup & Innovation Foundry to launch the Turtle Ventures Excelerator (TVEx) programme. They launched a Powerhouse Startup Competition on May 7, 2024 in Chittagong, featuring some of Chittagong's top talents. Hosted by EDU, the workshop brought together bright young minds from universities across Bangladesh. The event also organised a session on "Introduction to Problem Identification & Definition," that marked a pivotal start to the four-month journey these aspiring entrepreneurs have embarked upon.

The workshop commenced at 10:30 AM at East Delta University with introductory remarks from Turtle Venture Limited and the regional partner – underscoring the goals and the promising trajectory of the incubation programme. The session unfolded into an enriching dialogue about the entrepreneurial landscape, paving the way for a series of hands-on activities designed to refine problem-solving skills. The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, providing personalised insights, guidance from seasoned entrepreneurs as well as venture capitalists to the participants.

With over 240 selected participants and support from a global network of over 30 mentors, the event not only highlighted the potential of local talent but also fostered a collaborative environment for future leaders in innovation. The enthusiasm and engagement from the participants were palpable, reflecting the drive and determination that characterise the young entrepreneurial spirit of Bangladesh.