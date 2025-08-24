DUQS hosts Pop Battle 2.0

The Dhaka University Quiz Society (DUQS) hosted the highly anticipated "Pop Battle 2.0" on August 21 at the TSC Auditorium. First introduced in 2023, the event made a vibrant return this year, once again bringing movies, music, anime, and comics to life. Participants took part in both team and solo formats, making the competition engaging for everyone.

The auditorium buzzed with energy as students from schools, colleges, and universities filled the seats. The day was filled with laughter, clever riddles, and unexpected moments, providing an experience that combined fun and competition.

This year's Pop Battle featured four exciting segments:

Goblet of Quizzers – A Harry Potter-themed duo quiz, conducted by Nayeema Binte Abdullah (Quiz Master of DUQS) and Mohtasin Billah Emon (Former General Secretary, DUQS).

Weeb Wars – A solo anime quiz testing fans on everything from idol hits to iconic scenes. Fabiha Tafannum (Quiz Master of DUQS) and Mohammad Asif (Former President, Mujib Hall Quiz Club) were the Quiz Masters for this part.

Catch Me if You Can – A solo challenge requiring observation and quick thinking, where contestants linked objects to the correct movie, series, or music video. In this segment, Sadman Mujtaba Rafid (Current President, DUQS) and Ishtiaq Murshed Zeedan (Former President, BUET Brainiacs) were the Quiz Masters.

The Ultimate Pop Battle – A grand showdown for teams of four, covering questions from music, movies, and trends. The Quiz Masters were Rafsan Zafar Prattoy (Ibn Sina Medical College), Arnab Roy Partha (Current General Secretary, DUQS), and Wasi Ahmed (Former President, DUQS).

The winners included students from Dhaka University, BUET, and BRAC University. Himel Hasan Akash claimed the title in Catch Me if You Can, Mrinmoy won Weeb Wars, and team Fantastic 4 became champions of The Ultimate Pop Battle.

The success of the event was due to the tireless efforts of DUQS volunteers and committee members. They handled everything from planning and decoration to registration, stage management, and guiding participants, ensuring that everything ran smoothly.

After the quizzes, a cultural evening filled the TSC Auditorium with music and celebration. Guest Quiz Masters from Dhaka University, BUET, and Ibn Sina Medical College joined the event, while the Treasurer of Dhaka University, Dr M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, served as the Chief Guest. Prizes were presented by former General Secretary Mohtasin Billah Emon, former Presidents Rimon and Wasi Ahmed, along with current leaders Arnab Roy Partha and Sadman Mujtaba Rafid.

Nishat Tanjim Nera is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from Dhaka University.