DMC Research and Academic Club hosts biomedical research conference

The country's first ever biomedical research conference solely for undergraduates, "National BioMed Health Research Con 2025", was organised by Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Research and Academic Club between August 28 and 29.

Over two days, the DMC campus buzzed with energy as students took part in a variety of activities, including abstract proposals, poster presentations, journal article submissions, wall magazines, a one-minute video challenge, the research olympiad, and a research quiz.

The conference also featured sessions chaired by some of the nation's most esteemed leaders and scholars, including Dr Firdausi Qadri, Professor Muhammad Tarik Arafat, Professor Dr F M Siddiqui, Professor Dr Sayeba Akhter, Professor Dr Md Abul Kalam Azad, and many others.