Dhrupod 6: Bridging art and architecture at NSU

The Department of Architecture, North South University (NSU), celebrated "Dhrupod 6", its signature cultural programme on March 7 with a rich and vibrant array of lights, colours, and captivating performances by the students and teachers.

Dhrupod, a signature event organised by the students and teachers of the department, aims to highlight the multidisciplinary talents of students and an understanding of the unified principles of art and architecture across the creative disciplines. Initially conceived as a musical soiree featuring poetry recitals; with the passage of time, it has evolved into a spectacle incorporating various forms of visual and performing arts. The programme featured a rich tapestry of cultural expressions including traditional, classical, folk, and contemporary music and dance performances, poetry recitals, and a poignant play from Bengali Literature. Live painting sessions infused the event with interactive flair, fostering camaraderie between students and faculty while nurturing a sense of belonging and academic kinship, essential for navigating the rigour of academic life.

Department of Architecture Chairperson Dr Nandini Awal alongside, all department directors, faculty members, administrative staff, students, and alumni from across the university were present at the program.

The successful execution of Dhrupod 6 was made possible through the guidance of architecture faculty members Dr Saiful Islam and Amity Kundu, and with the generous support of title sponsor Hatch Limited and silver sponsors Tilottoma Bengla Group, Tayeba Builders Limited, Peristyle Architects, and Bohu.