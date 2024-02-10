Day-long job fair held at East West University

East West University (EWU) organised a day-long "Job Fair and Career Search" programme at the university premises on February 10. 87 renowned national and multinational companies, and more than 3000 graduates participated in this programme with a grand inaugural ceremony. The ceremony was attended by Syed Manzur Elahi, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, EWU, and Chairman of Apex Group, Prof. Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Advisor of EWU and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Stephen F. Ibelli, Public Affairs Counselor of the US Embassy in Bangladesh, Prof. Shams Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, EWU, and Prof. Dr Farhana Ferdousi, Chairperson, Department of Business Administration, EWU.

The speakers appreciated the arrangement of the job fair at the EWU campus. They expect that through this initiative, a link will be established between industry and academia, which will be beneficial for both parties. In addition, students will get more opportunities to apply to various corporate organisations under one umbrella. Besides, they can prepare themselves by knowing the needs of the recruiters.

Stephen F. Ibelli informed the ceremony that the enrollment rate of Bangladeshi students in the United States has tripled in the last decade and they are happy with the contributions of these students. He urged them to apply more for jobs in the US embassy as well as other institutions associated with the United States. Apart from them, members of the board of trustees of EWU, faculty members, officials, and personnel of various corporate organisations were present at the ceremony.