Daffodil International University Founder and Chairman Dr Md Sabur Khan receives the NDF BD Life Time Achievement Award

Daffodil International University founder and Chairman of Daffodil Family Dr Md Sabur Khan received the NDF BD Life Time Achievement Award 2024. He was conferred with this honour at the inaugural function of NDF BD's 16th National Debate Carnival 2024 at Bangladesh Shishu Academy on March 1 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the country's ICT and education sector and special contribution to entrepreneurship development.

Chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission and prominent cultural personality Md Sohrab Hossain formally handed the award to Dr Khan as the chief guest. Brig Gen Md Rezaul Islam, PSC, PhD and distinguished media personality Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran, Honorary Chairman of Debate for Democracy and Executive Director of ATN Bangla News Department were present as the guests of honour on the occasion.

AKM Shoaib, Chairman of NDF BD, former president of Dhaka University Debate Society (DUDS), recipient of honorary "Bulu" Award from Dhaka University, national television debate champion, and CEO of a multinational company presided over the event. Secretary General of NDF BD Ashiqur Rahman Akash and convener of Carnival Tahsin Riaz were also present. Director General of NDF BD and Rector (Schooling) Ln. m. Alamgir was also present at the event.