In conversation with NHCS Principal Crystal Zaugg

Campus (C): How has your experience of Bangladesh been so far?

Zaugg (Z): My husband and I have been in Bangladesh for over three months now, and we love the rain and the lush greenery. It reminds us a lot of home. We regularly enjoy taking a water taxi to explore the city. Recently, we visited the Bangladesh National Museum and Lalbagh Fort, and have thoroughly enjoyed learning about the history and culture of Bangladesh.

C: You have previously held various leadership roles at many other schools across the world, including Egypt and Canada. What's one thing you find unique about Bangladeshi schools, and what's one thing that, according to you, is missing when it comes to school education in this country?

Z: I have really enjoyed seeing how involved parents are in the education of their children here in Bangladesh. It is wonderful to see active parent involvement.

On the other hand, I believe that Arts education, including Visual Arts, Music, Dance, and Dramatic Play, is an essential part of every child's education, and I worry that sufficient weight is not provided in this regard here. My experience in Bangladesh is limited, but I think that is a concern shared by many schools in many places around the world.

C: Tell us a bit about New Horizon Canadian International School (NHCS) and what made you decide to join this school.

Z: The prospect of coming to Bangladesh to set up a new BC Curriculum school was very exciting for me. Our goal at NHCS is to build a solid foundation on which to grow. With this very philosophy, we started off our first year with students in Playgroup, Nursery, Kindergarten (KG), Grade 1, and Grade 2 classes. Every year, we will expand by one additional grade level. This is because it will enable us to prioritise and ensure our undivided attention to our younger students, equipping them with a quality education that will grow along with them.

C: NHCS is the first and only school in Bangladesh that follows the British Columbia Curriculum (BC). When setting up the school here, what made the institution opt for this particular curriculum instead of the other curriculums?

Z: The Canadian education system is undoubtedly quite highly regarded as one of the very best in the world. Among all the Canadian provinces, the BC high school education system is always rated as the best, owing to its robust hands-on curriculum, exceptionally skilled teachers, and top-notch pedagogy blended seamlessly with ever-changing technology. We follow a know-do-understand model in teaching and learning, allowing students to really absorb whatever they learn. Consequently, a child graduating with the BC curriculum in Bangladesh can be equipped with competencies essential for the future world, including critical reasoning, complex thinking and adaptability. Moreover, Bangladeshi children earning the BC high school diploma, known as the Dogwood Diploma, can benefit from a straight pathway to all the first-tier universities in any country of the world. Hence, for New Horizon, it was just a choice that did not require much thinking.

C: How are the teachers and instructors at New Horizon prepared or trained to handle the British Columbia Curriculum?

Z: BC teachers are certified through the BC Ministry of Education's Teacher Regulation Branch (TRB) after years of education and teacher training which prepares them to deliver the BC Curriculum. As principal, it is my privilege and responsibility to provide ongoing professional development to both foreign and local teachers at NHCS. This training encourages continual lifelong learning and ensures that our program is current and cohesive.

C: For students who are eager to pursue higher studies in Canadian universities, how can NHCS's British Columbia Curriculum help?

The BC curriculum provides students with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to be successful in any school environment - making the transition to any Canadian school easy. Students who attend BC offshore schools have the opportunity to graduate with a BC Dogwood Diploma without having to leave their home country. The Dogwood Diploma (BC's graduation certificate) is accepted worldwide as a standard of high achievement and English language proficiency. Many high school graduates successfully gain admission to post-secondary programs in BC, across Canada, the United States, and around the world. Students from BC perform among the best in Canada and the world in national and international assessments.

C: NHCS's classrooms are designed with a focus on play-based learning. Why do you think this type of learning is important for students from a young age?

Z: Play-based environment is vital to children's well-being and learning. It is an approach to evoke inquiry - a way to know more about the world through curiosity. In our classrooms, whatever we play can be individual, collective, spontaneous, planned, experimental, purposeful, unpredictable, or dynamic. It allows children to experience the world through seeing, feeling, touching, listening, and engaging with people, materials, places, species, and ideas. If we look back, we tend to remember the very moments of learning and discovery that took place while we were playing, or actively engaged in inquiry. These are really the lessons that last.

C: NHCS encourages parents' participation in many ways. How do you think such involvement helps the school?

Z: Families are the first teachers, the primary caregivers, and the knowledge-holders of their children. Families have the most important role in promoting their children's well-being and learning. Families that read together, play games together, talk about their day and complete household chores together are actually providing their child with the social skills, work habits, stamina, and sure foundation they need to become a successful student. For all communities, learning often involves more than one generation. Parents and grandparents can be a central part of early learning, and their knowledge of cultural traditions and language can be of great benefit to the children, families, educators, and community.

C: Going forward, can you share with us some of the future plans of NHCS in Bangladesh?

Z: We are here to stay! With each subsequent, year we will add additional grades until we offer Pre-K to Grade 12. Students will graduate with a Dogwood Diploma. Our second campus is currently under construction. Once completed our K-12 classes will move to campus two and our current campus will be for Pre-K students. Creating community connections is important to us. We are already developing bonds with other schools here in Bangladesh and with schools in Kamloops British Columbia. Like any new parent, I have great hopes and dreams for our future.

C: For parents unfamiliar with the British Columbia Curriculum, or somewhat hesitant to admit their students to an international school like NHCS, would you like to share any advice?

Z: A British Columbia (BC) education opens a world of possibilities for your child's future. Whether that future is here in Bangladesh, in Canada, or anywhere else in the world, BC education provides students with the skills they need to succeed. Our curriculum not only teaches academics, but focuses on developing three core competencies – communication, thinking, and personal and social skills. These competencies enable students to interact with others in collaborative and healthy ways, foster connections with others, share their ideas, express their individuality, expand their learning horizons, and get things done.

At New Horizon Canadian International School students are encouraged to acquire, develop and transform ideas and information, to be critical thinkers, and to find creative solutions to problems. Our students are taught to take responsibility for their learning and to set personalized goals. Keeping our teaching methodologies and materials at par with the ones across the globe, the skills acquired under this curriculum enable our students to become global citizens. Equipping our children with such skills prepares them for whatever the rather unpredictable future holds, be it here in Bangladesh or in any part of the world.