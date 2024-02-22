Community Digital Storytelling Festival (CDSTF) ends at Daffodil International University

The Community Digital Storytelling Festival (CDSTF) held its first-ever two-day event on February 16 and 17 at the Daffodil Smart City. The festival concluded with the closing session featuring special screenings, guests, and parallel sessions.

Md Meherabul Haque, one of the CDSTF instructors, commenced the second day with an opening statement and a quote from A.P.J Abdul Kalam, encouraging all participants to push themselves every day. Thereafter, the remaining categories, such as the "Journalism Category", "DIU Best Community Stories", and the "One Minute Category" were screened.

During the event, Dean of FHSS, Prof. Dr Liza Sharmin, graced the occasion as a special guest and delivered a speech on the significance of digital storytelling. She complimented the participants for their efforts and contribution towards making the festival a success.

The second day ended with the Project Director of Bangladesh Film Archive, Dr Mofakhharul Iqbal, as the chief guest, who introduced a documentary on the role of foreign media in the Independence War back in 1971. Prof. Dr Golam Rahman, the Editor of Daily Ajker Patrika, and Advisor, Department of Journalism, Media and Communication, DIU delivered the vote of thanks.

On the first day of the festival, Anindo Banerjee, Head of Content, Chorki, graced the occasion as a special guest and expressed appreciation towards the event stating, "There are hidden stories all around us that need to be spoken, and CDSTF is doing that, doing their social responsibilities properly."

Dr Mofakhharul Iqbal, Project Director of the Bangladesh Film Archive, graced the event as the chief guest, presenting the prizes. Prof. Dr Golam Rahman, former Chief Information Commissioner and Advisor, Department of Journalism, Media, and Communication, DIU, also conducted a session.

Ayub Uddin Shihab won in the one-minute category, while Mohammad Sheikh took home the DIU Best Digital Story award. Additionally, Mithun Majumdar and Rabita Khandaker shine in the Journalism category.

Moreover, a special documentary titled "Gawe ka Padi" was shown on the first day of the event. The director of the film, Max Schleser, joined virtually to answer questions regarding the film. Selected films in the Independent Category were also screened on the same day.