Celebrating International Women’s Day 2024: Inspire Inclusion

On March 10, North South University (NSU) organised a series of programs throughout the day on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024. The celebration was well observed by the faculty members, administrative staff and students of NSU.

The celebration began with a welcome lunch to all female personnel of NSU at the faculty and officer's lounge of the university. A cake cutting ceremony was also held right after the lunch program. A special gift hamper was distributed among the female personnel of NSU as a token of recognition for their invaluable contribution to the success of the institution. Seema Ahmad, member of the Board of Trustees, graced the event with her valuable presence.

An interactive discussion session was organised at AUDI 801 on the occasion of women's day event. This particular segment was moderated by Nazia Manzoor, Assistant Professor, Department of English and Modern Languages. There were 8 panelists who elaborately discussed the significance of women's day in the context of Bangladesh, representation and participation, NSU's commitment to gender and diversity, inclusion of women in leadership and in decision making at NSU and at large, gender equity and safety issues of women in everyday life.

Seema Ahmad was present at the discussion session and in her talk, she particularly emphasised on ensuring a women friendly environment in every sector. She stressed the need for policies and initiatives that support gender equality and empowerment of women. Prof. Abdur Rob Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor (In-charge) & Treasurer of NSU was present at the event and participated in deliberations. He appreciated the effort of NSU in organising this important event. The Deans of four schools were present and shared their individual views on how women, throughout the years, have been contributing enormously towards the betterment of the society and economy as a whole.

The program ended with a live performance by NSU faculty members and students.