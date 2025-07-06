BUP Media and Communication Club hosts Mediacomm Summit 2025

BUP Media and Communication Club successfully hosted the two-day "BUP Mediacomm Summit 2025" on June 30 and July 1 at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP). The summit brought together top media and communication experts of the country, emerging content creators, and enthusiastic university students under one platform.

On day one, the summit began with a special session titled "Legit Adda," hosted by Ayman Sabit from Legit Banda, featuring popular education entrepreneur Ayman Sadiq as the guest. The conversation delved into topics such as personal branding, the role of education in the digital age, and the impact of social media on youth. Following this were two skill-development workshops: A session on "Content Creation" conducted by Nasir Tamjid and a "Fact-checking and Digital Verification" workshop led by Shuvashish Dip.

The second day opened with a hands-on workshop on "Digital Content Creation" conducted by digital storyteller RK Sohan.

The day's highlight was the Panel Discussion titled "Media and Communication in the Context of Bangladesh," featuring leading media and corporate professionals Redoan Rony, CEO, Chorki; Zahedul Islam, Head of Public Relations, Foodpanda; and Nishath Sultana Purabi, Director, Influencing Campaigns and Communication, Plan International Bangladesh. The panelists shared insights on the future of media, brand communication, and digital innovation in Bangladesh.

The summit concluded with a thoughtful closing session titled "Inside The Front Page", led by Fasbeer Eskander, Co-founder of The Front Page.