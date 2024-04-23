BUFT hosts International Textile Technology Integration Conference

BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT), partnering with the China Textile Engineering Society (CTES), hosted a conference titled the "2024 China-Bangladesh Industrial Development Forum on international textile technology integration" on April 23, at BUFT's permanent campus auditorium.

The event culminated with the signing of an agreement between BUFT and CTES. Prof. Dr S. M. Mahfuzur Rahman, Vice Chancellor of BUFT, was joined by a distinguished panel of guests including Muzaffar U. Siddique, Former Founder Chairman of BoT, BUFT; Reaz Bin Mahmood, Member of BoT, BUFT; Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Member of BoT, BUFT; Md Moshiul Azam (Shajal), Member of BoT, BUFT; Mohammed Nasir, Member of BoT, BUFT; Md. Jakir Hossain, Member of BoT, BUFT, and Abdullah Hil Rakib, Member of BoT, BUFT. Additionally, the event welcomed notable figures such as Song Yang, the Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of China in Bangladesh; Jeson Wang, Director of CTES; Yang Hongshan, Director of China Textile & Apparel Council (united testing center); Yang Xiaodong, Vice President of China National Garment Association; Mike Ge, the President of the Textile & Garment Branch of Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh; Wang Xianfeng, Vice Dean of the School of Textile at Donghua University, and Xie Yueting, the Chief Engineer of Xinxiang Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., all in the capacity of Special Guests.

Prof. Dr Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor of BUFT, delivered the welcome speech. Among others, multitude dignitaries, industrial leaders and directors, Chinese experts from China Embassy & CTES, Registrar of BUFT, Deans, Head of the Departments, faculty members, officials, and students were present in the conference.

The forum's primary focus was to facilitate discussions and exchange insights on integrating international textile technology, ultimately strengthening collaboration between China and Bangladesh within the textile sector. With an emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement, the conference aimed to chart a path for mutual growth and development in the industry. Attendees could expect interactive sessions, enlightening presentations, and networking opportunities conducive to fostering strategic partnerships and driving progress in the textile industry of both nations. The "2024 China-Bangladesh Industrial Development Forum on International Textile Technology Integration" stands poised as a significant event, bringing together key stakeholders and leading thinkers to explore avenues for collaboration and advancement in the dynamic field of textile technology.