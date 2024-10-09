Noticeboard
BSMRAU, DIU, JU, JUST, NSU top universities from Bangladesh as per World University Rankings 2025

No university from Bangladesh, however, made it to the top 800 of the rankings.
Five universities – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), Daffodil International University (DIU), Jahangirnagar University (JU), Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST), and North South University (NSU) – topped the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 list of Bangladeshi universities. All five universities have been placed in the 801-1000 bracket in the global rankings.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), BRAC University (BRACU), Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Dhaka University (DU), and Rajshahi University (RU) have been placed in the 1001-1200 bracket in the global rankings. 

American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB) Khulna University (KU), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), and Chittagong University have been placed in the 1201-1500 bracket in the global rankings, while Jagannath University has been placed in the 1501+ bracket. 

Recognised as the world's most comprehensive evaluation of university performance, the THE World University Rankings 2025 methodology includes 18 indicators to assess institutions across five key areas – teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement and international outlook. The 2025 rankings include a total of 2,092 ranked universities.

