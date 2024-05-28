BRAC University hosts orientation for Summer 2024 semester

BRAC University warmly welcomed its new students for the Summer 2024 semester with an engaging orientation programme held on May 27, at the Multipurpose Hall of its Merul Badda climate-friendly inner-city campus.

The event was graced by the presence of Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Pro Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, who inspired the new students with his address. He emphasised that learning is a lifelong journey essential for adapting to change. He encouraged students to focus not only on their studies but also on developing life skills, critical thinking, and maintaining a strong moral character. Professor Aziz highlighted the importance of being constructive, grateful for the support they receive, and eager to share knowledge, particularly to uplift those who are disadvantaged.

Rizwan Bin Farouq, Secretary to the Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Executive Committee of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Foundation Bangladesh, was the guest of honour. He shared insights about the award programme, explaining how the six-month initiative builds confidence, promotes physical activity, facilitates skill acquisition, and encourages community service.

The event also featured speeches from Dr Dave Dowland, Registrar; Professor Arshad Mahmud Chowdhury, Dean of the BSRM School of Engineering; and Dr Rubana Ahmed, Proctor. The programme was moderated by Tahsina Rahman, Joint Director of Student Life.

In addition to the inspiring speeches, BRAC University presented special recognition awards to several students for their outstanding accomplishments, highlighting the university's commitment to celebrating excellence and achievement.

The orientation marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Summer 2024 students, setting a positive tone for their academic journey at BRAC University.