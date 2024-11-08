BRAC University hosts “Fifth Jessup Workshop” on mooting and advocacy

The School of Law at BRAC University, in partnership with Jessup Bangladesh, the International Law Students Association (ILSA), Hearth Bangladesh, and the US Department of Justice's Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance, and Training (DOJ-OPDAT), proudly inaugurated a two-day Jessup workshop on mooting and advocacy titled "May It Please the Court: Unlocking the Essentials of Mooting and Advocacy" on November 1.

Hosted at BRAC University's Merul Badda campus, the workshop welcomed Law students from 35 universities across Bangladesh, providing them with essential skills training in advocacy and international-standard mooting. The Jessup workshop was a two-day intensive training programme designed for Law students interested in participating in the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition.

The opening ceremony featured esteemed Chief Guest Adilur Rahman Khan, the Advisor for the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Ministry of Industry, People's Republic of Bangladesh. Notable guests included Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Pro Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, Rahul Kale, Resident Legal Advisor at the US Embassy, Dhaka, and Prof. K Shamsuddin Mahmood, Dean of the School of Law at BRAC University.

Joining them were key figures from supporting organisations: Porob Naser Siddique, Director of Hearth Bangladesh, Arifa Chowdhury, National Administrator of the Jessup Bangladesh Qualifying Rounds 2025, and Nuran Choudhury, National Coordinator of ILSA Chapters.

In his address, Syed Mahfuzul Aziz urged students to pursue their legal careers with unwavering integrity and responsibility, underscoring that success in advocacy is rooted in a strong ethical foundation. He said, "As future leaders of Bangladesh, you must resist compromising your principles. The true impact of your work depends on honesty and dedication to justice."

Adilur Rahman Khan also spoke, reflecting on the pivotal role of young leaders in the country's development. He said, "Bangladesh stands at a critical point in its journey, and it is our youth who must lead the way to progress. Mooting and advocacy are not only skills but tools to establish the justice required to build the Bangladesh of our dreams."

The workshop presented students with an exceptional chance to learn from veteran legal practitioners, refining their mooting techniques and deepening their understanding of advocacy and legal analysis. Through international collaboration, BRAC University remains committed to elevating legal education in Bangladesh, shaping future lawyers capable of excelling on the global stage.

The closing ceremony of the workshop was held on November 2, 2024. The event was graced by Md Asaduzzaman, Attorney General of Bangladesh, as the Chief Guest, with Eric Geelan, Political and Economic Advisor at the US Embassy in Dhaka, as the Guest of Honour.