BRAC University and BRAC Bank jointly launch Batch-5 of Uddokta 101

BRAC Bank and BRAC University launched the fifth batch of Uddokta 101 recently. This cohort received a total of 75 applications from women entrepreneurs. After a rigorous selection process, only 29 participants were selected for this cohort. The class contains entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, with their businesses ranging from wedding invitation cards and handloom products to resorts and healthy food.

During the orientation, Dr Mohammad Mujibul Haque, Professor and Associate Dean (Acting Dean), BRAC Business School, and Khadija Mariam, Head of the Women Entrepreneur Cell, SME Banking Division, BRAC Bank Limited, welcomed the participants on their three-month journey ahead. The event was also attended by a distinguished pool of trainers, mentors, and faculty members of BRAC Business School.

Uddokta 101 is a flagship entrepreneurship development programme tailored towards emerging women entrepreneurs. The programme helps women entrepreneurs stay ahead of the curve, uncover breakthrough opportunities, and spearhead successful enterprises.

In the three-month-long training session, the entrepreneurs will dive into intermediate-level topics such as leadership, business planning, digital marketing, record keeping, taxation, HR management, supply chain management, and international trade.

One of the unique features of the programme is its special emphasis on the mental health of women entrepreneurs, offering them access to counselling services and dedicated classes on emotion management. The programme also boasts a mentorship service for entrepreneurs and a two-day trade fair at BRAC University.